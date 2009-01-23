1991vert
How does the charcoal canister purge solenoid work? There are two wires going to it: Grey/Yellow and Red. I'd imagine one is positive and one is negative? Does this receive power while the key is on?
The reason I'm asking is because I do not have a stock ECU or main wiring harness so there is no connector, but I would still like to keep this.
Thanks!
Chris
