Cannot get P1000 code to turn *on*

L

LimeyC

Member
Oct 31, 2023
7
1
13
Tejas
#1
I have a weird issue with trying to get my 06 GT to pass emission inspection. The car has a vortech supercharger with a tune from Brenspeed that is supposed to be CARB legal, but currently it will not clear Catalyst, Evap, O2 heater, and O2 sensor tests. I have a scanner that can read them and all four are remaining incomplete, even though I have driven through Ford's idiotic drive cycle multiple times at this point. But the strangest thing is that the P1000 code for emissions tests incomplete is also not showing. That code is supposed to show up any time you reset your DTCs or disconnect your battery, both of which I have done multiple times at this point to try to hard reset everything. For reference I have another 06 coupe that recently had a battery replaced, and as soon as I reconnected everything the P1000 code was there.

I'm really at a loss as to what is going on. Has anyone ever experienced a situation where the code simply wasn't there, and did it eventually clear the emission tests? Or is there something that could have screwed up in the computer where now it will never pass? There's no point to taking the car to Ford; it's highly modified and I already know they will either refuse to touch it, or tell me to put it back to stock, which I'm not going to do.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
help, o2 and cat monitors wont ready for emissions test, 2013 mustang gt
Replies
5
Views
804
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
nmontalbano
N
A
Help with engine issues/emissions
Replies
11
Views
528
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Artyom
A
Creomod
Car popping car starts up but wants to die if I don’t hold pedal down
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
joystang
Progress Thread 2.3L - crank no start issue. Has spark, fuel, good compression.
Replies
199
Views
15K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joystang
joystang
sgtpepperthestang
please help my mustang wont come out of limp mode
Replies
32
Views
5K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu