Cannot get P1000 code to turn *on*

I have a weird issue with trying to get my 06 GT to pass emission inspection. The car has a vortech supercharger with a tune from Brenspeed that is supposed to be CARB legal, but currently it will not clear Catalyst, Evap, O2 heater, and O2 sensor tests. I have a scanner that can read them and all four are remaining incomplete, even though I have driven through Ford's idiotic drive cycle multiple times at this point. But the strangest thing is that the P1000 code for emissions tests incomplete is also not showing. That code is supposed to show up any time you reset your DTCs or disconnect your battery, both of which I have done multiple times at this point to try to hard reset everything. For reference I have another 06 coupe that recently had a battery replaced, and as soon as I reconnected everything the P1000 code was there.
I'm really at a loss as to what is going on. Has anyone ever experienced a situation where the code simply wasn't there, and did it eventually clear the emission tests? Or is there something that could have screwed up in the computer where now it will never pass? There's no point to taking the car to Ford; it's highly modified and I already know they will either refuse to touch it, or tell me to put it back to stock, which I'm not going to do.
