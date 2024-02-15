Hey guys!



I am having a problem with a 1990 5.0L LX, 5 speed, hatchback. When I got the car, I noticed the EEC IV test port had been cut off and the wires were twisted together. This led to two discoveries...



1. If I undo either set of wires, the car dies.

2. The color of the wires that are there, do not match any wiring diagram I can find.



The Ford wiring diagram shows there should only be three wires going into the large plug and one into the STI plug. Their diagram shows a black/white, tan and tan/light green into the large plug, with the STI having a white/red wire.



This car has a tan, two tan/light green and gray/red for a total of 4 wires that are where the large plug was, with the STI having a tan/red.



I tested the voltage at the wires individually and found they are all dead with the ignition off and the following with the ignition on:



Tan - 11.88v

Tan/green #1 - 1.17v

Tan/green #2 - 12.27v

Gay/red - 4.87v



STI - 4.91v



I then tested the pairs when twisted together...



Tan crossed with gray/red - 6.28v

Tan/green #1 crossed with #2 - 12.27v



Being the Tan originally had 11.88 volts and the gray/red had 4.87 volts, there was a voltage drop with them twisted together.



The STI had 4.91v with the ignition on and .03v with the ignition off.



Any help identifying these wires and why the car won't run with them separated would be greatly appreciated!



Thank you everyone in advance for any help!