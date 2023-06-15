Fox Car going on it’s own

T

Thebluefox1

New Member
Jun 28, 2022
18
0
1
Pasadena
Hello I have a 90 automatic 5.0. My problem is it stays accelerated when I let off the gas no matter my speed it does it for a couple of seconds or until I press the brake and when it does this the check engine light comes on but it turns off when I accelerate again or if I’m in idle could it be a tps because I checked it with a multimeter and the voltage went to normal as I let go but the actual engine does not or could it be a vacuum leak or something in the cruise control? I’ll try to get a video of it
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
2
Views
118
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
T
Wont Flash Codes
Replies
9
Views
417
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
tyler6368
T
Trogdor
AOD Shifter adjustment
Replies
1
Views
165
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
alutwon
alutwon
crucifyd
Temp Gauge
Replies
8
Views
594
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
Delete:
Replies
4
Views
268
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu