Hello folks;
Once again thank you for your expertise with this matter. As the title says, when I go fill my gas tank I am not able to open the gas nozzle full. The nozzle shuts off automatically like it was full of gas. This happens every single time. My best guess, there is some line r hose that is blocked or not connected sand as a result there is build up of gases that when I go tot fill the gas tank escape slowly to the nozzle.
I know the parts to get form LMR.
I got 2 questions, 1) is my assumption right?, if it is, 2) does anybody know what and where is that line.
Once again thank you for your expertise with this matter. As the title says, when I go fill my gas tank I am not able to open the gas nozzle full. The nozzle shuts off automatically like it was full of gas. This happens every single time. My best guess, there is some line r hose that is blocked or not connected sand as a result there is build up of gases that when I go tot fill the gas tank escape slowly to the nozzle.
I know the parts to get form LMR.
I got 2 questions, 1) is my assumption right?, if it is, 2) does anybody know what and where is that line.