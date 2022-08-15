Car Show Requirements

89SportVert

89SportVert

Active Member
Jun 29, 2002
283
13
29
Vancouver, WA
#1
For those of you that show your cars, what makes you pick one show over another? Is it trophies? Is it the camaraderie? Is it the promoter? What get the rare vehicles out? Is it location? How about prizes or raffles? What makes one show a do not miss and another, eh? Thinking of holding and all Ford meet for 2023 and id like to have 300 cars.just trying to understand what all goes into it.

Thank you for you responses.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Shade, and efficient and friendly organization are near the top of my list. If I (or my bands) have to sit in the sun and put up with bozos who have no clue or contradicting info, we are not going back.
Food, a good crowd, and fun are also near the top of the list.
Trophies and prizes are nice, but going to the trophy shop would be cheaper and quicker if the day stinks.
 
#3
Not being put into a class where a brand spanking new car with zero mods ends up winning. It happened to me.

Ever since then, I won’t put the car into any class and prefer “cars and coffee” types of meets.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#5
I prefer shows that have different classes based on the vehicle years such as 70 to 75, 76 to 80 stock or modified etc. (some even go by make and model and years), separate cars and trucks. Open class is ok depends on who is judging. It is nice to have fair knowledgeable judges. Been at shows where judges are young and only looking for the newer cars with the most bling (chrome, large engines). Not a fan of the registered owners judging, especially if there are large car clubs entered. May be wrong but if it is a small show and a large car club with a lot of cars entered they can dominate. Be specific on your advertising, information is helpful.
One other thing I like is somehow marking the vehicle showing it has been judged (like some type of sticker on the windshield).
Winning is nice but I at least like to know my car was looked at.
Sorry for the long note.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
One Month Out: DD HQ Open House & Car Show
Replies
0
Views
250
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
H
SOLD Trick Flow 351w R series EFI manifold upper and lower NEW In BOX NEVER installed
Replies
2
Views
980
Engine and Power Adder
Hizdudeness
H
J
1984 LX 5.0 with NO History- Help!
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FoxChasis
F
R
Car shuts off under throttle, idles fine. Looking for some pointers.
Replies
10
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
rmarcotte
R
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu