Car Show Requirements

I prefer shows that have different classes based on the vehicle years such as 70 to 75, 76 to 80 stock or modified etc. (some even go by make and model and years), separate cars and trucks. Open class is ok depends on who is judging. It is nice to have fair knowledgeable judges. Been at shows where judges are young and only looking for the newer cars with the most bling (chrome, large engines). Not a fan of the registered owners judging, especially if there are large car clubs entered. May be wrong but if it is a small show and a large car club with a lot of cars entered they can dominate. Be specific on your advertising, information is helpful.

One other thing I like is somehow marking the vehicle showing it has been judged (like some type of sticker on the windshield).

Winning is nice but I at least like to know my car was looked at.

Sorry for the long note.