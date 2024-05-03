Kid wita 5oh
I'm definitely not in the original hole
A random thought popped in my head today while I was running ac lines(fathead garage kit)....
Will I need a check valve in the hose from the plenum to the charcoal canister ? (Will be 10-12 psi boost)
Could it damage the canister, or worst case, pressurize the tank?
