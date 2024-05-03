Forced Induction Charcoal canister.. boost..

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

I'm definitely not in the original hole
Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,273
91
68
Saugus, MA
#1
A random thought popped in my head today while I was running ac lines(fathead garage kit)....
Will I need a check valve in the hose from the plenum to the charcoal canister ? (Will be 10-12 psi boost)
Could it damage the canister, or worst case, pressurize the tank?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Fuel Fuel line questions & gas smell in engine bay
Replies
17
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
S
Fuel Spits sputter pops and bangs under load. Help wanted
Replies
22
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sickntired
S
opihinalu
Vapor line from gas tank doesn't fit on charcoal canister.
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
LILCBRA
TB Injection Install (Aces Killshot)
Replies
90
Views
5K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
F
Low fuel pressure downstream of fuel rail, good pressure upstream
Replies
4
Views
796
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
FYWW
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu