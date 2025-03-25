rednotch
rednotch
Aug 14, 2000
1,128
529
143
Need to reseal an oil pan and the old custry stock ones looking worse for wear these days, figured might as well throw on a 7qt fox body pan and a new oil pump while I'm at it. anyone used the cheapy china 7qt pans everyone's been selling the last decade, any recommendations on brands like assault, rpc or proform? I have 0 interest in over paying for a canton pan again when the quality is garbage, last two I had both leaked at the welds.