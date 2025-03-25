Engine Cheapy Fox body 7qt oil pans?

rednotch

rednotch

I'd like to remain having one chocolate starfish
Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
1,128
529
143
south jersey
#1
Need to reseal an oil pan and the old custry stock ones looking worse for wear these days, figured might as well throw on a 7qt fox body pan and a new oil pump while I'm at it. anyone used the cheapy china 7qt pans everyone's been selling the last decade, any recommendations on brands like assault, rpc or proform? I have 0 interest in over paying for a canton pan again when the quality is garbage, last two I had both leaked at the welds.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
#6
AeroCoupe said:
My two Canton 7 qt pans are 20+ years old and have never leaked. Guess the quality like everything else has gone to crap which is disappointing.
Click to expand...

My first canton was bought in early 2ks so about just as old, pin hole leaks right out of the welded drain plug bungs. Last one was few years back same poor quality. Same kit they still sell for almost a grand now with all there ad ons and a girdle. Repo stock ones and the cheap 7qts run about the same price, then $20 for a pick up for a deep 7qt pick up, 40 for a New ford gasket and $40 new m68 pump so I'll probably just try one of the weiand no name China copies. NPD and cj's along with tons of others been selling them for years just dont know who ran one or admitted to it.

Oil Pan, Zinc Plated, Drag Racing Style, 7 Quart Dual Sump Design, Incl Dual Drain Plugs, Must Use M-6622-13zr Oil Pump Pickup - #M-6675-13ZR - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-6675-13ZR Oil Pan, Zinc Plated, Drag Racing Style, 7 Quart Dual Sump Design, Incl Dual Drain Plugs, Must Use M-6622-13zr Oil Pump Pickup for your classic 1979-1993 Mustang from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com
 
#7
For $140 I’d give it a shot. Wonder if you can fill it with water or gasoline and see if there are any holes.

Edit: By it mean the pan and obviously with it off the motor…damn you General.
 
Last edited:
#10
Oh don't worry I learned to check them off the engines for leaks, first one came back from the machine shop off the dynoed and sat in the garage for few days when I noticed a puddle under the engine stand, had there pita 4 pc gasket too since I bought the whole kit. I'm just not paying $400-500 for a pan again with that type of luck with their products over the years. I don't feel like filling my c25 tank now that airgas controlls my area and not sure I have any flux core for the little mig at home so rather not weld up a new product if I don't have to.
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Finished my Fox Hydroboost Install - Tips
Replies
3
Views
95
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
127
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
16
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Robinson
R
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
1
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Freakinstang
F
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
1
Views
10K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
atomicfox236
A
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu