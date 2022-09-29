I’ve actually been digging around inside the A9L a bit in an attempt to study it.



I believe one way to test to see if this issue is the ECU is to perform a continuity test from pin 22 to pin 40 or 60 with the ECU disconnected. With a good ECU, you won’t have it, but on a bad one I believe you will have continuity.



The fuel pump is driven internally by a transistor with a few resistors. A common way this setup blows is by wrongly applying 12v to the fuel pump test circuit on the sto test plug, or wrongly applying 12v to the fuel pump relay on the wrong side of the coil trying to manual activate it.



Either the resistor blows, or the transistor shorts. If the fuel pump doesn’t run, it’s the resistor. If it runs constantly, it’s usually the transistor that needs to be replaced.



I don’t have a bad ECU to test my test methods and repair on, but I’m fairly confident that short of any wiring issues, this is an ECU issue, specifically the fuel pump transistor.



If you get a chance, if you remove the ECU can you test continuity from pin 22 to pin 40 or 60?