BobV
Member
-
May 18, 2003
-
- 474
-
- 0
-
- 16
Working on the 1989 LX 5.0 /AOD higher mileage car.
Runs good, except fuel pump does not shut off at pre-start prime (KOEO) and car "hiccups" repeatedly above 4000rpm at WOT.
Plugs, wires, cap, rotor and fuel filter all done a few months ago. Fuel pump relay replaced - no change.
Pulling codes gave 87 & 95, both relating to fuel pump circuitry. In reading up (yes, I searched enough to get a headache), most with those codes have a no-start condition. This car starts and runs fine (been DD'ing it). Other than the 4k+ hiccups and the time I ran it out of fuel a few weeks ago, no issues, so I don't think I'm really looking for a wiring issue. I have NOT yet checked fuel pressure, but it's on my list.
Is my next step pulling the ECM to check capacitors/board burns, or is there something else I should be checking? Thanks in advance.
