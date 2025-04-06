I have a 1990 Ford Mustang 5.0liter LX. Stock motor,,AOD,, Vortech V3 supercharger 5-7psi,, ProM mass air/24lb injectors,,,Explorer Intake/ 65mm TB,UPR Boostmaster Tube,,BBK shorties,,Flowmaster exhaust,,Walbro255,,Kirban adjustable fuel pressure regulator,, Moates Chip for tuning (tuned on dyno)



It always ran very good up until a few weeks ago.. After getting on it let off to stop and it fumbled and wanted to stall out. Brought home and started to diagnose things.

Turned out to be the rubber line on fuel pump split causing fuel issue. Replaced new fuel pump,hanger assembly, and it included a new plastic hose instead of rubber line, and new fuel filter, after that check fuel pressure and leaks. Car has popped in intake a few times prior to fuel pump issues. So cleaned Mass Air,rebuilt my 24lb injectors, changed out my sleeves on Vortech discharge pipe,cleaned EGR,cleaned IAC,Cleaned TB,,Replaced ACT sensor,,Replaced PCV and grommet,,replaced BAP sensor,,Replaced Dizzy with new Cap,Wires,Plugs (NGK UR5 gap 35thousanths),,Replaced Coil,, Checked for vacuum leaks everywhere!! Timed at 14degrees,, Has no codes(checked many times)

Car has that popping noise when brake is applied in drive between 1500-2000 RPM,, Runs great when mashing the throttle,,When in park has great throttle response. So basically, I am frustrated at this point,My low drivability sucks.Any help is greatly appreciated, ty Steve