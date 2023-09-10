Rear speaker grille repair

Greetings, all! This is my first post. I have a 2003 Mustang GT convertible in zinc yellow. I've been doing work on it lately. Next up new top!But that's not what brings me here. My LH bottom rear speaker grill has come off, and I am not sure how to re-secure it. It looks like it has some pins, but they don't snap in. I'm reluctant to glue it. Should I? It also needs new speaker fabric, so that is a first step I'd like to do before attaching it. I thought maybe it was broken, so I searched for a replacement but couldn't find the part. I'm attaching pictures. I'd be very grateful for advice or instructions on how to put it back together. Thanks in advance!