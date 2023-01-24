Convertible top for 1991 LX

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
Temecula
Hi All,

Have anyone purchased a vinyl top from these guys?

1991-93 Ford Mustang Convertible Tops and Convertible Top Parts

Key Features: Quality: Made to Ford specs, 100% fit guarantee. Original Configuration: 2 piece top, top section and window section. Extra fabric for header
www.convertibletopguys.com www.convertibletopguys.com

If so, how was their product and customer service?

or do you guys recommend another company?

I'm not an expert on installing but going to try to install the parts myself. Can't trust anyone any more with a classic. Too many repair shops taking too long to install and taking the cars on joy rides and wind up crashing the car.
 

