Coolant system holds pressure but not vaccume?

Replaced the intake on my 01 gt and boy what a pain in the ***. Tore it down 3 times to seal correctly as the Dorman is junk. Anyway, fixed all the leaks and pressure tested to 16 pounds and holds 10-15 minutes before I fill the system. When filling with the vac fill tool I have as I bought due to having serious issues getting air out I noticed it won’t hold Vaccume for long. Once I’m at 25 it will hit 20 within 5 minutes, why will the system hold pressure but not vaccume?



I also made sure the tool was tight with bubble spray.