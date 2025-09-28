Hi all, I have an 88 gt with aluminum radiator(dont know the brand) and elec contour fan with one of those popular SVE coolant expansion tank, the skinny bottle shape one.

my problem is when my engine warms up and I take it for a 25 minutes drive, and my coolant starts circulating, it would damp coolant to my expansion tank which everyone is saying normal. coolant heats up it expand and radiator cap opens up to damp coolant to reservoir. but my experience is, it damps alot of coolant to reservoir and some of the coolant would vent out of the tank. and when the engine cools down overnight it would suck the coolant back from the tank. But since some of the coolant was vent out of the tank, the tank now would be empty. is that mean the tank is too small for my car?