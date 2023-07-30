Engine Cracked block at freeze plug - is this serious?!

diesel farmer

Member
Nov 11, 2021
84
12
18
Metamora, Illinois
See pictures. this is a 1990 5.0 block, which has a crack about 3.5“ in length as seen in the pictures by the freeze plug. I ground some of the area off to get a closer look at the crack. I removed the freeze plug and it appears the crack is through the block. I also attached one picture of the freeze plugs on the other side of the block, and looks like one freeze plug was repaired in the past, and none of the plugs appear to be original.

The fourth attached picture is of the water pump bolt that is split out and was leaking. I don’t know much about the engine history, but it was running when I removed from the car and the oil in the engine that was drained appeared to be in good shape. Am I correct that this crack is a serious problem? is there a way to safely repair the freeze plug location crack and continue to use the engine? Should I scrap this block and find another one?

My plan is (or was) to put a little more aggressive cam and some aluminum heads on it For a mild street build. Thanks For thoughts.
 

