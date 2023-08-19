1992 Airbag Module

bicknell
My air bag module adventure has taken an unexpected turn. I had found this post by a Mazda guy who re-capped his airbag module and got it working. That is within my skill level, so I thought I would give it a go. I do some hobby electronics, I've made my own circuit boards and soldered components before. Well, I finally got the air bag module out this morning and......mine is totally different.
The part number on mine is E90B-14A624-BA. Same part number as the Mazda guy, except his has a "90" above it (I assume 1990 manufacturer) and mine has a "92" on it. The board looks totally different. I've attached high resolution pictures below.
There are 15 electrolytic capacitors on my board. None are bulging, one shows some signs of corrosion under it, the 4 big ones I can't really see under without removing. That's a lot more work! The thermal fuse is also in a different package, it has on it part number F20F-14A094AA. That lead me to this thread
and this bronco guy video. Same thermal fuse, but yet another different board layout. I also found explorer guy who's board looks just like mine, he just replaced the fuse.
I think I could replace the thermal fuse and re-cap the board. It's more work than I expected, and a bit harder than I expected, but I think it's in my capability. My concern though is two things. One I see corrosion far from the capacitors, on the pins to the IC in particular and on a couple of transistors. There is also some corrosion on the back of the board (lower left in the piucture) that doesn't look too good. Also, there is this black stuff all over the place. Like the blob just to the right of C17. I am not familiar, is that corrosion or some other form of deterioration?
I did send pictures to www.airbagsystems.com to see if they can repair it, and/or if they have replacements they have tested without the corrosion. If they can do either for a good price I'll send it off to someone with more experience.
If anyone with more experience wants to give me an idea how bad they think the corrosion is, and if it is worth repairing I would appreciate the opinion. Any other suggestions on how to get it repaired or replaced would also be quite welcome.
