reddy351 said: According to the installation manual, the A9L requires the E7EF-12A644-A2A sensor. Is that not correct?



When did Ford stop using this type of sensor? Click to expand...

It can be used. I'm currently using one on my Mass air swapped '88 with an A9L. Whatever differences there are are minor (if any) and these sensors were used in many diffeent fords. Technically the part number you are using is a 4-cyl Mustang BAP sensor. The 5.0 didn't come with a BAP until 1988 in CA, and 1989 50 state. So that part number would be an E8 or E9 part numberReally the main difference is the port. Left sensor is used as a MAP as it has a barb for a vac line. Right is a BAP as it prevents a vac line from being installed. So you probably want a sensor lke the right one.I wouldn't sweat the sensor P/N however. like i said, i'm using a MAP sensor with the BAP ecu and it runs nicely. Many others have done this as well. I'd test the wiring connections going to the ecu.