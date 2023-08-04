Electrical Wiring Struggles!

B

bwcbizzy

New Member
Aug 3, 2023
2
0
1
Hey all - Recently picked up a 1989 GT, 5 speed and struggling with some electrical challenges.

Issue # 1: My ignition wire (pink/white) has been very poorly converted to a yellow wire, which now goes straight down to the neutral safety switch, which I found unplugged. When it gets there, it is just shoved into the back of the connector and pops out quite easily. Guessing this was done by previous owner as some sort of bypass because I don’t need to push the clutch to start.

From the diagrams, it looks like the wire is supposed to go to the switch, but not sure where it should actually be connected as the rest of the wires appear to be correct. I would like to get it to the right place and connected correctly, and also plug the connector into the clutch safety like it should be. Included pictures of the connection and the empty plug space/other connector for reference.

View attachment 712729 View attachment 712730 View attachment 712731

Issue #2: Reverse lights don’t work. Rest of tails and functionality are good. Checked bulbs, changed switch on transmission, changed harness to the switch, checked fuse, all looks good. Anything else obvious to check before I break out the meter?

Issue #3: high beam indicator stays on all the time. Prior owner changed headlights to some odd LED ones. Based on research, I was able to switch some of the wires in the hi/lo/flash to pass, so they actually function correctly with the stick and all the beams are working properly. Only issue is the indicator is always lit. Research suggests possible grounding issue or perhaps dimmer switch, anything else to be checking that may cause the issue?

Sorry for the long post, electrical isn’t really my forte and I’m learning a lot of this as I go. Tried to do as much research as possible but I’m a bit stuck on some of these. Any recommendations are appreciated!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Resolved Close Post
Replies
0
Views
55
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
bwcbizzy
B
T
Resolved 1989 GT Slight Stutter Under Load
Replies
3
Views
369
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Tim83
T
GSXR1216
Electrical Loosing all electrical power intermittently?
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
J
Electrical 1987 GT Wiring
Replies
1
Views
276
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
Fuel Fuel Issue
Replies
8
Views
496
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu