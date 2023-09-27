Cruise Module / Servo Part Number

Hi all,

Trying to locate a cruise control servo / module here in the UK. Parts list is showing XR3Z-9C735-AA is the correct part (need to pull mine out to double check) but does anyone know if other versions fit (Cobra, 3.6 etc) like XR3F-9C734-AE maybe? I can only find used parts obviously so I am limited to options.

2002 GT
 

