TexasFireman
Well-Known Member
-
Jun 12, 2008
-
- 220
-
- 153
-
- 64
I have a Viper Spec T56 out of my Fox for sale. This is the transmission that D&D use to build that’s a direct swap for a Fox! Low miles, in great shape. Everything you need, ready to go!
2.66 1st gear
.50 OD
Pro 5.0 Shifter, handle, boot
26-spline
Aluminum driveshaft
McLeod twin disc clutch (fresh)
New Mcleod flywheel
Block plate
New clutch fork
New TOB
New Stifflers crossmember
PA performance starter
Fresh fluid
Clutch cable
$3500 takes everything!
Located in Beaumont Tx
