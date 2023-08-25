For Sale D&D Viper Spec T56 for a Fox

I have a Viper Spec T56 out of my Fox for sale. This is the transmission that D&D use to build that’s a direct swap for a Fox! Low miles, in great shape. Everything you need, ready to go!

2.66 1st gear
.50 OD
Pro 5.0 Shifter, handle, boot
26-spline
Aluminum driveshaft
McLeod twin disc clutch (fresh)
New Mcleod flywheel
Block plate
New clutch fork
New TOB
New Stifflers crossmember
PA performance starter
Fresh fluid
Clutch cable

$3500 takes everything!

Located in Beaumont Tx
 

