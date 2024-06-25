Did Bassani completely mess up the exhause flanges?

Just recieved a Bassani x-pipe with cats (50933), but the flanges look completely wrong?
I am missing something here, or did they weld the totally wrong flanges for this style of fitting? I thought the ball socket usually used a supporting cone on the flange. The bolt holes in the header side are also to small to fit my header collector bolts.
