Did Bassani completely mess up the exhause flanges?

parish99

New Member
Feb 7, 2002
Just recieved a Bassani x-pipe with cats (50933), but the flanges look completely wrong?

I am missing something here, or did they weld the totally wrong flanges for this style of fitting? I thought the ball socket usually used a supporting cone on the flange. The bolt holes in the header side are also to small to fit my header collector bolts.

IMG_5618.JPG
 
