Ball Joints Question

93gtmustang
5 Year Member
-
- Oct 21, 2006
-
- 495
-
- 39
-
- 39
I think the ball joints in my 93 are original.
No grease fittings, right?
I've check them and I have had my mechanics them checked frequently. They are fine in terms of checking ball joints.
The odometer is on its second time around as far as I know. I'm not the original owner.
Is this a thing of, if is not broke don't fix it? This is a trailer drag race car.
If I had to get new ones, I would go for tubular K-member, A-arms, etc.. The whole 9 yards.
On the other hand, I don't feel like spending the money if they are ok.
Just looking for some opinions.
All the help is greatly appreciated as usual.
Thanks!
No grease fittings, right?
I've check them and I have had my mechanics them checked frequently. They are fine in terms of checking ball joints.
The odometer is on its second time around as far as I know. I'm not the original owner.
Is this a thing of, if is not broke don't fix it? This is a trailer drag race car.
If I had to get new ones, I would go for tubular K-member, A-arms, etc.. The whole 9 yards.
On the other hand, I don't feel like spending the money if they are ok.
Just looking for some opinions.
All the help is greatly appreciated as usual.
Thanks!