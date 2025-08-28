Ball Joints Question

I think the ball joints in my 93 are original.
No grease fittings, right?
I've check them and I have had my mechanics them checked frequently. They are fine in terms of checking ball joints.
The odometer is on its second time around as far as I know. I'm not the original owner.
Is this a thing of, if is not broke don't fix it? This is a trailer drag race car.
If I had to get new ones, I would go for tubular K-member, A-arms, etc.. The whole 9 yards.
On the other hand, I don't feel like spending the money if they are ok.
Just looking for some opinions.
All the help is greatly appreciated as usual.
Thanks!
 

