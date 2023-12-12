Differential fell off jack

T

TheFoxAndTheTremec

New Member
Dec 12, 2023
1
0
0
Michigan
#1
Hey everyone, I’m new here and I’m limited on mechanical abilities although I’m able to do many things myself. Question is, the other day I was changing the poly bushings to spherical on my 8.8 axle and had to pull it out to fully get to them. When putting it back in with new UCAs and LCAs my differential fell off my jack (while it was down) when I was trying to re-install. What is the probability that I damaged or knocked my diff gears out of alignment? Any advice would be appreciated
 

