Distributor spring kit

I didn't think the timing advance was coming in quick enough on my 78 302 Cobra so I got a spring kit and ripped it apart tonight. I thought I would post up some pics in case anyone else was interested in doing the same.
Turn your motor crank until the balancer points to TDC and the distributor rotor points to #1 spark plug wire. Mark dist housing and block and also plastic dist housing to rotor so you can put things back in the same place. Pull dist and put it in the vise.
1690769138440.jpeg

Remove vacuum can by removing 2 screws and the C clip on the arm.
Remove the reluctor wheel by putting two large screwdrivers under each side toward the center (not on the points) and work the gear off without losing the little roll pin. Take your time and it will come off, just don't go cave man on it.
1690769532284.jpeg

Then remove 2 screws holding plate on. You can move the pick up around to get to the screws.
1690769701630.jpeg

Now you can see the springs that you want to replace and also the total number of centrifuge advance your dist is set for. The latter one can be changed, my is on the 15 slot which will give you 30 degrees plus the initial advance.
1690770022614.jpeg

Springs changed ready to go back together.
1690770072727.jpeg

The springs I used.
 

