Engine Cranks, but won't run

T

TexasMan

New Member
Nov 13, 2023
2
0
1
Tampa, FL
#1
Hello Yall,
I have the following ignition coil...Currently the engine cranks strong, but will not start. I put a test light on both sides of the plug as seen below, and both sides lit RED...I'm assuming the green w/yellow stripe is ground, and the Red w/dark blue stripe is positive

Note:
The test light I have will light up green if testing ground connection, and red when testing hot connections

Questions:
The two green wires, where should they go on the other end?

I'm definitely not getting spark. I have a brand new coil, ignition module, distributor, cap & rotor, new ignition switch and a new alternator and a fully charged battery

I would really appreciate your help with this...I have been struggling with this issue for 6 months now

I even got a mobile mechanic to come out. He managed to start the engine for about 5 minutes, but the coil was getting way too hot, then the engine died, and I have not been able to start it again (I swapped the ignition coil since then)

Another question:
I have a Motorcraft distributor with the adapter. The distributor cap has #1 marked on one of the ports. Does that mean once TDC is set I can plug Park plug #1 to the port labeled #1 and just follow the firing order, in other words, does it matter where I plug Spark plug #1 wire as long as I follow the firing order?
1699903264072.png
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Fox Crank no start
Replies
4
Views
517
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
5
Views
588
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
D
Resolved Car wont start after running out of fuel
Replies
54
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Demelle155
D
DemonGT
Engine Crank no start
Replies
4
Views
391
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DemonGT
DemonGT
B
Runs really rough - Code 212
Replies
13
Views
859
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
BrightVa
B
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu