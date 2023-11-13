Engine Cranks, but won't run

Hello Yall,I have the following ignition coil...Currently the engine cranks strong, but will not start. I put a test light on both sides of the plug as seen below, and both sides lit RED...I'm assuming the green w/yellow stripe is ground, and the Red w/dark blue stripe is positiveNote:The test light I have will light up green if testing ground connection, and red when testing hot connectionsQuestions:The two green wires, where should they go on the other end?I'm definitely not getting spark. I have a brand new coil, ignition module, distributor, cap & rotor, new ignition switch and a new alternator and a fully charged batteryI would really appreciate your help with this...I have been struggling with this issue for 6 months nowI even got a mobile mechanic to come out. He managed to start the engine for about 5 minutes, but the coil was getting way too hot, then the engine died, and I have not been able to start it again (I swapped the ignition coil since then)Another question:I have a Motorcraft distributor with the adapter. The distributor cap has #1 marked on one of the ports. Does that mean once TDC is set I can plug Park plug #1 to the port labeled #1 and just follow the firing order, in other words, does it matter where I plug Spark plug #1 wire as long as I follow the firing order?