Strange RPM jump in Tunerstudio

Hey guys, hoping someone has seen this before. First a quick run down on the car. The car seemed to be running well, before we pulled the motor.



Fresh 347 (100 miles), Summit B303+ cam, Systemax II intake, Accufab 65 TB, 36 lb injectors, Promaxx 180 heads. I bought the full Megasquirt kit from LMR with the wideband and gauge.



Car runs awesome and pulls hard at mid to upper throttle range, idles decent. Has a persistent "miss" at part throttle, which seems to be heat aggravated. Symptoms slowly get worse, to the point of not drivable after 30 ish minutes. If the hood is off, it can be driven seemingly as long as you want, with only minor issues. Symptoms were classic to a failing TFI module. What I've done since to "fix" the problem



New distributor, with remote mounted new TFI module, new plug wires, cap, rotor, coil, and new TPS. Scoured for vacuum leaks, removed any and all unused vacuum lines, EGR , and other emissions controls.



When driving, or even idling, with Tunerstudio running, you can see that the computer thinks the engine RPM is jumping way high at the exact moment of "stumble".



I'll include a datalog, and a Youtube video where you can see the RPM jump.











