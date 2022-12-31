Doing head gaskets

ThinBlue502

ThinBlue502

Advanced Member
May 7, 2019
306
492
73
Ohio
Howdy all! Long time, no see. Been a bit crazy with life. I had my busiest year ever at work, had carpel tunnel surgery on one hand, my daughter is on 3 cheer teams at a very competitive level, my wife and I have been traveling a ton, blah, blah, blah.

Anyway, to the Mustang.

I will be replacing the head gaskets on my motor. I’m going with Felpro 9333’s, that’s what’s on it now and it’s lasted for damn near a decade. I had the motor assembled when I had the stroker kit done, that’s what they used.

I’m thinking that I’ll just use ARP head bolts, not studs. I won’t be throwing boost at this motor anytime soon, so I think I’m ok with just bolts.

Anything else I should do at the same time?

Also, any good reference material? I don’t mind buying a book if one is better than another for my current needs. I thought I remembered reading a good write up on this website or Corral on the subject, including pictures and torquing procedure. Many thanks in advance, my friends.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,477
935
123
Savannah
Dumb question, but Is one of the gaskets on the car bad? It overheat?

Arp bolts are nice, just don’t forget the sealer on the bottom row of fasteners. The arp bolts will come with their torque procedure so you’ll be good there. Just make sure to only put ultra torque on the bolt side of the washer. Leave the head surface dry. Also, running a thread chaser through the block head bolt holes is always a good idea.

With the 9333 gaskets I like to torque them to spec, then run through it around 15 mins after the final torque.

Torque sequences on other parts are pretty widely available on the internet, but honestly the head bolts are pretty much the only things I ever really use a torque wrench on - and the rockers if you’re using pedestal style.

Besides having a new intake manifold gasket set, and maybe header gaskets (if you’re not using aluminum or steel ones), it’s a super straightforward job.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,130
1,675
214
Acworth, GA
ThinBlue502 said:
Howdy all! Long time, no see. Been a bit crazy with life. I had my busiest year ever at work, had carpel tunnel surgery on one hand, my daughter is on 3 cheer teams at a very competitive level, my wife and I have been traveling a ton, blah, blah, blah.

Anyway, to the Mustang.

I will be replacing the head gaskets on my motor. I’m going with Felpro 9333’s, that’s what’s on it now and it’s lasted for damn near a decade. I had the motor assembled when I had the stroker kit done, that’s what they used.

I’m thinking that I’ll just use ARP head bolts, not studs. I won’t be throwing boost at this motor anytime soon, so I think I’m ok with just bolts.

Anything else I should do at the same time?

Also, any good reference material? I don’t mind buying a book if one is better than another for my current needs. I thought I remembered reading a good write up on this website or Corral on the subject, including pictures and torquing procedure. Many thanks in advance, my friends.
Click to expand...
Felpro 9333 head gaskets are absolutely fine. Both the ARP bolts and studs are fine. I prefer the studs because you can torque them to a scientific certainty. You screw the stud into the block with teflon sealer until it bottoms out. Then the nut is torqued to perfection with ARP moly lube so you know the torque is perfect. With the bolts, you are kind of shooting in the dark torquing it with the teflon sealant in the threads. I would honestly spend the extra $40 or so on the better studs and the moly lube.

The torque sequences are easy to find. It's a step up procedure, top to bottom, center out.

www.foxstang.com

5.0 HO Engine Bolt Torque Specs

Using the correct torque specifications is important. Not enough torque and your bolt will be in a position to absorb the "hits" versus simply transferring the load when there's not...
www.foxstang.com www.foxstang.com

Kurt
 
  • Like
  • Useful
Reactions: 2 users
ThinBlue502

ThinBlue502

Advanced Member
May 7, 2019
306
492
73
Ohio
96pushrod said:
Dumb question, but Is one of the gaskets on the car bad? It overheat?

With the 9333 gaskets I like to torque them to spec, then run through it around 15 mins after the final torque.

Torque sequences on other parts are pretty widely available on the internet, but honestly the head bolts are pretty much the only things I ever really use a torque wrench on - and the rockers if you’re using pedestal style.

Besides having a new intake manifold gasket set, and maybe header gaskets (if you’re not using aluminum or steel ones), it’s a super straightforward job.
Click to expand...
The car is pushing coolant out of the overflow tank. Coolant tests positive for exhaust gasses. It’s never overheated, it must be a pretty small leak.

For the price difference being fairly small I’ll probably go with studs over the bolts.

I am running pedestal rockers, I’ll spec those as well as the head stud bolts.

MLS exhaust manifold gaskets are a really great idea, thank you.
revhead347 said:
Felpro 9333 head gaskets are absolutely fine. Both the ARP bolts and studs are fine. I prefer the studs because you can torque them to a scientific certainty. You screw the stud into the block with teflon sealer until it bottoms out. Then the nut is torqued to perfection with ARP moly lube so you know the torque is perfect. With the bolts, you are kind of shooting in the dark torquing it with the teflon sealant in the threads. I would honestly spend the extra $40 or so on the better studs and the moly lube.

The torque sequences are easy to find. It's a step up procedure, top to bottom, center out.

www.foxstang.com

5.0 HO Engine Bolt Torque Specs

Using the correct torque specifications is important. Not enough torque and your bolt will be in a position to absorb the "hits" versus simply transferring the load when there's not...
www.foxstang.com www.foxstang.com

Kurt
Click to expand...
Thank you for the insight into the studs. I will go that route.

Thank you for the link as well.
 
revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,130
1,675
214
Acworth, GA
ThinBlue502 said:
The car is pushing coolant out of the overflow tank. Coolant tests positive for exhaust gasses. It’s never overheated, it must be a pretty small leak.

For the price difference being fairly small I’ll probably go with studs over the bolts.

I am running pedestal rockers, I’ll spec those as well as the head stud bolts.

MLS exhaust manifold gaskets are a really great idea, thank you.

Thank you for the insight into the studs. I will go that route.

Thank you for the link as well.
Click to expand...

These fricken cars came with paper gaskets. They can fail without overheating. Just par for the course.

Kurt
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
ThinBlue502

ThinBlue502

Advanced Member
May 7, 2019
306
492
73
Ohio
Can someone double check my homework, please?

These head studs:
0C0BA241-4CF0-444F-B31E-232C35692A49.png


And will this upper gasket work for my Cobra manifold?
D0FB1025-AF1D-4B07-BFB3-5957166A2B3A.jpeg


I’ll ditch the end pieces and seal it up with silicone.

May I please ask for a recommendation on what exact sealant to use?

I’ll use the previously mentioned Fel-Pro 9333’s.

Seems too easy…what am I forgetting?

Many thanks homies.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,559
5,637
203
You need the intake gasket set for a 96 ford explorer with a 5.0 for the cobra intake. The upper intake gasket has 8 ofset circles not ovals like your pic.

There are 2 small black ford blocks....the 302 ( 7/16 ) and the 351 ( 1/2 head studs ). You need 7/16 head studs for a 302 - aka 5.0

The " Right Stuff " gasket maker by Permatex is good stuff to use on the valley ends. Use Permatex water pump / thermostat housing for the coolant ports on the end holes of the lower intake gaskets. Just a light smear.
 
  • Useful
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
ThinBlue502

ThinBlue502

Advanced Member
May 7, 2019
306
492
73
Ohio
90sickfox said:
You need the intake gasket set for a 96 ford explorer with a 5.0 for the cobra intake. The upper intake gasket has 8 ofset circles not ovals like your pic.

There are 2 small black ford blocks....the 302 ( 7/16 ) and the 351 ( 1/2 head studs ). You need 7/16 head studs for a 302 - aka 5.0

The " Right Stuff " gasket maker by Permatex is good stuff to use on the valley ends. Use Permatex water pump / thermostat housing for the coolant ports on the end holes of the lower intake gaskets. Just a light smear.
Click to expand...
Thank you for saving me headaches!
Check on both sealants. Ordered and on the way.
Head studs, noted on size. Thank you again. I think I’m looking at ARP part # 154-4005.

And for gasket:
83274747-41FE-43E8-8BE7-0A775511BBEF.jpeg


Is that correct?
 
  • Winner
Reactions: 1 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,477
935
123
Savannah
90sickfox said:
You need the intake gasket set for a 96 ford explorer with a 5.0 for the cobra intake. The upper intake gasket has 8 ofset circles not ovals like your pic.

There are 2 small black ford blocks....the 302 ( 7/16 ) and the 351 ( 1/2 head studs ). You need 7/16 head studs for a 302 - aka 5.0

The " Right Stuff " gasket maker by Permatex is good stuff to use on the valley ends. Use Permatex water pump / thermostat housing for the coolant ports on the end holes of the lower intake gaskets. Just a light smear.
Click to expand...
I always just used ultra black/gray or right stuff on the coolant ports and thermostat housing too.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,559
5,637
203
96pushrod said:
I always just used ultra black/gray or right stuff on the coolant ports and thermostat housing too.
Click to expand...

I used to use right stuff and ultra black on the coolant ports too. Ultra gray was my "go to" before I started using right stuff. I've been getting really good results using dedicated coolant sealers the past couple years.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
ThinBlue502

ThinBlue502

Advanced Member
May 7, 2019
306
492
73
Ohio
556ED480-50B4-4C68-9858-B631EF251057.jpeg


Hey bros! Here’s where I’m at. Still waiting on some parts to arrive, but I’ve been taking my time anyway. Also, once you start to pull at a thread, half the sweater comes apart.

I’m ready to remove the heads, but I’m a little unsure on order of process. The motor is at TDC on #1. I was going to start unbolting the rockers. The rockers under spring pressure; should I buy a valve spring compressor, or is it ok to just turn the motor by hand and return to TDC #1 later?

Or am I wrong on all counts and my motor is now going to grenade the next time I’m standing nearby?

Many thanks as always!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Piranahbite
head gaskets set for 2.3 turbo motor
Replies
10
Views
568
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
evintho
evintho
H
Help with matching Aussie heads with EFI intake
Replies
13
Views
933
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Hotrodbuilder
H
1
Motor not sitting correctly with new motor mounts
Replies
6
Views
664
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
B
Header Bolt Snapped off Please help
Replies
3
Views
487
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
chrlsful
C
Vulpes5.0
302 Engine build questions
Replies
24
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LEEDAY Boss
LEEDAY Boss
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu