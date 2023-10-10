Jonatan Issa
Hello guys!!
I have a Mustang 1993 the car is full stock. Lately when you are full at throttle the car don’t pass 3k rpm and loose power like it don’t have fuel. When you are cruising the car runs perfect, is a AOD btw. If need more information feel free to ask
My first language isn’t English sorry
