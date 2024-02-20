Electrical Signal light Issue

Hello, I made an account to try to find answers to my signal light issue I have on my 2004 Mustang V6 3.9L 40th anni. I noticed it not to long ago that whenever I turn left, my dashboard left turn signal light does not come up but my head/taillights do work fine and blink (the clicking blinking noises do come up). The right turn signal light does work normally. Oh and I did try turning on the emergency lights and the left turn signal on the dash still doesn't turn on but the head/taillights still blink as normal. ALSO when engaging the turn signals on either Left or Right, they stop working entirely sometimes after 5 to 10 sec or just not engage at all. I have to reengage my turn signal. BTW too my turn signal switch is a little loose but I don't know if that's whats causing the issue or if it is but I want to make sure that's why I am here asking. If anyone has any questions feel free to ask, I will answer. Thank You!
 

