2011 GT Passenger Window issue... weird

Y

YFinder

New Member
Apr 25, 2024
US - FL
The passenger window will not operate from the switch or from the drivers master switch. The auto up/down works when the vehicle is off and the door is opened or closed but not when the vehicle is running. Fuses test ok, power at the fuse leg is <12v (11.xx)

Assuming the motor works if the auto up/down is happening, but can't find this gremlin and before i start throwing parts at it, I figured that i'd see if anyone else had a similar problem. Btw, the only fuse i can find for the passenger window is #29 (engine compartment) and #34 (driver) and have tested them both and swapped them with the same result. Haynes doesn't reference a relay that i can find and the manual shows electrical diagram for fuses for 2007 that don't match the vehicle even though it says 2005-2014.

Any suggestions are welcomed.
 

