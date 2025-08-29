Stereo snakes nest; what am I missing?

S

Scott_S

Member
Jan 16, 2022
41
24
18
Rock Hill, SC
#1
1989 Mustang LX convertible.

The P.O. has already updated the stereo, but some parts have been removed.

I know it has satellite tweeters in the dash, replacement door speakers, and rear quarter speakers. There's a Kenwood head unit in the dash that is in protection mode. Probably because there is some equipment missing from the trunk area.
Looking through the snakes nest of wires, can you tell me how it was probably set up and what components I'm missing?
I know there was a subwoofer, because there's a knob by the console and I can see the remote wire (the one that looks like a phone plug). Was there also an external amp?

In the rear are:
- 4 speaker wires
- Two RCA wires
- the subwoofer remote and two other wires; power and ground, maybe?

I've been told that I might get lucky and, by replacing the missing components, the Kenwood can be reset. Maybe.

What do I need to buy to put the system back together?
20250819_193730.webp
20250819_193742.webp
20250819_165120.webp
249f38fd-4018-485e-8809-b6816dd0cccc.webp
b6843f05-d019-41f7-b85a-1297fff706b5.webp
d3761e18-ef1a-4b09-a17a-243b5ab54eb6.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Interior and Upholstery Door Speakers- found suggestion to go component, not coaxial
Replies
13
Views
394
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
2000xp8
Run a 5 channel or use head unit and mono amp for sub?
Replies
7
Views
620
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
S
Crank no start, I’m stumped!
Replies
9
Views
435
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangaddict
S
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
idareu
Progress Thread "Alter Ego" White 1993 LX 5.0 5spd
Replies
42
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
idareu
idareu
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu