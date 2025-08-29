Stereo snakes nest; what am I missing?

1989 Mustang LX convertible.The P.O. has already updated the stereo, but some parts have been removed.I know it has satellite tweeters in the dash, replacement door speakers, and rear quarter speakers. There's a Kenwood head unit in the dash that is in protection mode. Probably because there is some equipment missing from the trunk area.Looking through the snakes nest of wires, can you tell me how it was probably set up and what components I'm missing?I know there was a subwoofer, because there's a knob by the console and I can see the remote wire (the one that looks like a phone plug). Was there also an external amp?In the rear are:- 4 speaker wires- Two RCA wires- the subwoofer remote and two other wires; power and ground, maybe?I've been told that I might get lucky and, by replacing the missing components, the Kenwood can be reset. Maybe.What do I need to buy to put the system back together?