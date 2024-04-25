Drive train sourcing

My father and I bought a 4 cylinder 92 calypso LX with 14k original miles back in 2022.
It’s a car we had planned on coyote swapping together but four days after his birthday in August he passed.
Alone I am not able to afford the necessary drive train components to complete our project as planned so until I can one day afford the do the project right I am hoping to swap in an original 5.0 to hold down the fort until I can afford to do it right.
I am wondering where I should look to get all the necessary parts at a good price, and that hopefully aren’t thrashed and abused?
Suspension I am pretty sure needs to come from an Sn95/new edge
5.0s from either generation mustang that had a 5.0 in it are usually more expensive and run pretty hard. I was thinking Lincoln town car or an explorer.
I’m not sure what cars the T5 was in besides the mustang.
Any tips would be appreciated
