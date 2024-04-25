Drive train sourcing

P

Patk

New Member
Apr 25, 2024
1
0
1
Arizona
#1
My father and I bought a 4 cylinder 92 calypso LX with 14k original miles back in 2022.

It’s a car we had planned on coyote swapping together but four days after his birthday in August he passed.

Alone I am not able to afford the necessary drive train components to complete our project as planned so until I can one day afford the do the project right I am hoping to swap in an original 5.0 to hold down the fort until I can afford to do it right.

I am wondering where I should look to get all the necessary parts at a good price, and that hopefully aren’t thrashed and abused?

Suspension I am pretty sure needs to come from an Sn95/new edge

5.0s from either generation mustang that had a 5.0 in it are usually more expensive and run pretty hard. I was thinking Lincoln town car or an explorer.

I’m not sure what cars the T5 was in besides the mustang.

Any tips would be appreciated
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8306.jpeg
    IMG_8306.jpeg
    845.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MadSquirrelTech
Fox Build ideas for the 'Hudson Heap' (87 GT)
Replies
20
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MadSquirrelTech
MadSquirrelTech
P
New to StangNET
Replies
2
Views
221
The Welcome Wagon
Popeye1790
P
AeroCoupe
Engine Roller Rocker to Valve Retainer Interference - Possible Source of Valve Train Noise
Replies
11
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Slow84LX's 1984 T-top coupe
Replies
26
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
W
1995 GT Convertible = REGRET for my SWAP
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mrspeed
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu