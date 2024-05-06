92 4cyl with entire 95 gt drive train conversion

C

cumsterdump

New Member
May 5, 2024
1
0
0
Arizona
#1
I have a prestine 92 calypso hatch but it is the NA 4 banger and she aint fun at all and isn't worth crap even with its extremely rare condition. Today I picked up a 95 gt to do a total drivetrain swap while I save up the needed funds to do a coyote or voodoo swap. can anyone link me to relevant threads that can guide me on how to do this the right way. my plan is to start with the rear end then the front suspension then the motor. I want to do parts and pieces so that way between parts of the swap I can still enjoy the car and take it to shows.

Any tips on needed parts like timing chain covers and intakes that just won't work from one car to the other would be appreciated. things that I should replace or refresh while I have the donor car parts out. I plan on sanding and repainting just about everything, same goes with replacing anything that isn't metal so bushings, boots, and lines.

Really excited for what is to come as this is easily the biggest automotive project I will have ever taken on. luckily I have the help of a lot of talented friends.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Need to know the manufacture date of the car. You are going to need an ECU harness and Ford changes them mid year in 92.

This is just the tip of the ice burg but it’s probably going to be the toughest to source as you cannot use the 95 harness if you want the dash gauges to work. You will also need a 91 and later V8 instrument cluster.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Drive train sourcing
Replies
5
Views
584
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
9
94 GT 351 Windsor Swap
Replies
0
Views
486
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
996stang
9
MadSquirrelTech
Progress Thread Evolution of the 'Hudson Heap' plans (87 GT)
Replies
29
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
895
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
K
95 GT Issues and Codes - 158, 172, 176, 212
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu