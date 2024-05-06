92 4cyl with entire 95 gt drive train conversion

cumsterdump
I have a prestine 92 calypso hatch but it is the NA 4 banger and she aint fun at all and isn't worth crap even with its extremely rare condition. Today I picked up a 95 gt to do a total drivetrain swap while I save up the needed funds to do a coyote or voodoo swap. can anyone link me to relevant threads that can guide me on how to do this the right way. my plan is to start with the rear end then the front suspension then the motor. I want to do parts and pieces so that way between parts of the swap I can still enjoy the car and take it to shows.
Any tips on needed parts like timing chain covers and intakes that just won't work from one car to the other would be appreciated. things that I should replace or refresh while I have the donor car parts out. I plan on sanding and repainting just about everything, same goes with replacing anything that isn't metal so bushings, boots, and lines.
Really excited for what is to come as this is easily the biggest automotive project I will have ever taken on. luckily I have the help of a lot of talented friends.
