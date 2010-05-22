dyno number 331

#4
I made 495 to the wheels with an untouched Cobra Intake, this was with a 331 but supercharged with Edelbrock heads. Whats ur timing at, what kind of gas do you run? Your numbers arent bad, but definetly could be better.
 
#10
Lose the cobra intake and the mass air meter. First off it's a C&L second, it's undersized.
Take the chip out too, its useless. You guys get so caught up in the chip, you just don't understand that the fox computer isn't restrictive like newer cars, it pretty much lets you do whatever you like and is ok with it.
Cars make over 600rwhp on it, no chip, and run fine.

About a month ago i witnessed a stock 302 with afr 165's, RPM II intake, custom cam, 70mm TB, 80mm PMAS meter, make 334rwhp.

Don't waste money porting the cobra, it's sensless.
Just sell it and use the porting money to buy a better intake.
 
#13
If you want to keep your torque don't get rid of the cobra, you can buy another intake, but it's gonna shift your whole curve to the right and kill your torque off. Get your lower ported by thumper or someone good you might know of and have everything gasket matched, you'll make a little less hp, but it won't be much. Port matching is very important. 73mm is definitely not too small for an engine making under 400 hp at the wheels though.
 
#14
KamiKaziDK said:
73mm is definitely not too small for an engine making under 400 hp at the wheels though.
Click to expand...

73 is undersized for stock engine, the meter always has to be significantly bigger than the TB.
He has a 331 with afr 185's.
400rwhp is not unreasonable, and if you want that NA, you aren't using any type of cobra intake, ported or not.
 
#16
His maf is bigger than his tb. and stock maf is only 55mm, they up it to 70mm for the 94-95 cars, which is more than enough, if you go too big you're going to cut down on the velocity and won't make any more power at all. I've seen a lot of 300+ rwhp cars running cobra, explorer and gt40 intakes. I've seen boosted making over 500 with a gt40 too, it's not a bad intake just because it's an older design, there are better intakes for different applications, but there's still something wrong with this setup, and it's not the intake manifold
 
#17
The meter does not kill velocity, the Throttle body and intake do.
Anything before the TB is nothing but a restriction.

Throwing SC applications into the mix is nothing but apples to oranges. Any setup with an SC on it can make 500rwhp.

Making max power NA takes the right parts, and the right parts for his setup is not any of the gt40 style intakes.
The right parts can be the difference in 50rwhp.

If the intake and meter is not his problem, and it's 331 with afr 185's, what do you think his issue is? Just the cam? There's nothing else left.
 
#18
2000xp8 said:
The meter does not kill velocity, the Throttle body and intake do.
Anything before the TB is nothing but a restriction.

Throwing SC applications into the mix is nothing but apples to oranges. Any setup with an SC on it can make 500rwhp.

Making max power NA takes the right parts, and the right parts for his setup is not any of the gt40 style intakes.
The right parts can be the difference in 50rwhp.

If the intake and meter is not his problem, and it's 331 with afr 185's, what do you think his issue is? Just the cam? There's nothing else left.
Click to expand...

Agreed, but I'll go the extra mile and say that even the TB shouldn't be "sized for velocity". In an EFI setup, it is really only the responsibility of the intake ports and the cylinder head ports to maintain velocity at the intended operating rpms. Anything ahead of those should be sized big enough or bigger than necessary to support the power goals of the build.

That said, I think a bigger MAF meter, bigger TB and bigger intake are in order. Yes, some people make freaky numbers on GT-40 style intakes, but I'd go with a bigger aftermarket intake just to be sure the intake is not the restriction.

302 parts make 302 power.
 
#19
Its not only the intake, the cam is too small too, also i think that the intake isnt whats causing that meaty tq curve, i would say its the cam. What is the lobe separation? I'd guess it is 114 degrees looking at the tq curve, your tq curve looks similar to myne just not as high. I had a discussion with my engine builder about this last week, he likes the wider LSA cams for street cars cause it gives them nice driveability with great midrange. they dont make as much peak HP, but if your not chasing a number then go with a bigger cam and stick with the 114 LSA, and i'd ditch the cobra intake while it was off the car

you will not loose the tq curve with a victor 5.0, trick flow R, or any other so called "high RPM" intake if the cam is right.
 
#20
I think the cam might be ok with stock pistons...it's close but it's just a teeny bit more duration than an X303 and those will run fine with stock pistons. It doesn't look like all that bad of a cam for a 331. I think it's the intake. What's the compression?
 
