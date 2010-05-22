dyno number 331

93stang burden
i am al ittle diappointed with these numbers i think the intake is killing me?
tell what you think
Cam/intake/exhaust/valve springs. Or maybe its not a 331 and its really a stock bottom end 302?
73mm is definitely not too small for an engine making under 400 hp at the wheels though.
The meter does not kill velocity, the Throttle body and intake do.
Anything before the TB is nothing but a restriction.
Throwing SC applications into the mix is nothing but apples to oranges. Any setup with an SC on it can make 500rwhp.
Making max power NA takes the right parts, and the right parts for his setup is not any of the gt40 style intakes.
The right parts can be the difference in 50rwhp.
If the intake and meter is not his problem, and it's 331 with afr 185's, what do you think his issue is? Just the cam? There's nothing else left.