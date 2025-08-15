Dyno day! # guesses?

Okay guys I'm getting my car dyno tuned today and want to hear what your estimates on rwhp and tq is before they are done. Here we go- 1995 mustang gt 5 speed DSS 331 stroker. Egr delete and AC delete. Cat and muffler delete. TFS track heat upper and lower intake, TFS twisted wedge heads ported and polished, TFS stage 1 cam, crane cam 1.6 rockers, fox body conversion 70mm TB, 75 mm MAF, 30 lb injectors, MSD ignition, bbk shorty headers going to straight pipes. What's your best guess??
 

