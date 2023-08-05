e85 kit for 99 gt

A

atomicfox237

New Member
Jul 22, 2023
8
0
1
I am trying to figure out a way to run e85 on my mustang and have found this kit online from eflexfuel. It comes with a sensor that auto adjusts the tune because I want to have the flexibility to switch between 91 and e85 whenever I want. However, I have a couple questions. I have a on3 turbo kit on the car and I am trying to figure out if the flex fuel sensor will mess with my tune. Also, does just putting e85 on the car give it more power or would I have to tune it? I am pushing a good amount of power right now and don't want to go too much higher because I want to stay on the safe side. I have a e85 fuel pump from DW but I do not believe my injectors can run e85. Would that be something that would be a problem? I also have stock fuel lines. Any information would be very helpful.
 

