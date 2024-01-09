lean banks 1 and 2 code

Bjames

Jan 9, 2024
Massachusetts
#1
so my 2002 gt 5 speed is throwing a code for lean in banks 1 and 2 and one for high evap pressure I thought this was injectors because it sounded bad but sounded to be running rich to i replaced the injectors and then cleaned the ICV due to an idle issue and replaced the gasket. Now the code is still showing up and im not sure if its just a bad 02 sensor ( not completely sure i have 02 sensors and doubt they work) or if this is a problem. my other two ideas are that its an intake leak or a possible tuning issue if the prior owner had tuned for bigger injectors. if any one has any clue please lmk thank you.
 

