03 GT Heavy power loss when warm

Hey, i recently got my hands on a 03 GT for cheap, and of course as any cheap great car it was a can of worms.

At first car wouldn't warm up, but it was simply lacking a bit of coolant, no biggie.
Of course that was very likely intentional to hide the real problem : as soon as the thermostat open up, the car has trouble idling (and actually stalled on me once in a parking lot, it's an auto) and idle very low (400rpm) and any attempt to wot will only end up in sputtering.
It run great cold then as soon as it warm up it's crawling around, if i run it for 5mn and let it sit in a parking lot the next start will be rough.

Ran OBD2 check with a basic amazon tool, no codes at all. I wanted to check fuel pressure but late 03 have no port so i ordered a billet with a fuel pressure port. I have no real garage so i intend to change fuel and pump at the same time if fuel pressure is bad and only filter if it's good.

I have a little list of things that i should check, but most of this is pretty new to me as this is the first car i really work on (i have worked on carburetor bikes before but that's a totally different beast) so if anybody know a good & easy way to check for potential culprits (like a magic obd2 device that would give useful informations), i would be very grateful for it.
Any input appreciated, i will try to update for anything that i check, thanks !
 

