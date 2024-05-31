WTB/Trade Eagle Alloy 028 Series 15x10 (2)

A

Alykai

Member
Jun 10, 2019
12
16
13
Missouri
#1
I have been searching all over the internet looking for just 2 of these Eagle Alloy 028 Series 15x10, 4x4.25 lug pattern wheels without any luck. I know the company is no more, and that the wheels are discontinued. I am just hoping someone on here may have the two wheels I need to finish my '87 Mustang GT with the wheels I have always wanted for it. I found the two in the included pic, this past weekend, just by pure chance on a local Facebook marketplace ad locally to me. I'm adding the pic, just as a visual to what these wheels look like. Crossing my fingers, thank you in advance!!! I am located in Huntsville, Mo.
 

Attachments

  • wheel pic.jpg
    wheel pic.jpg
    299.2 KB · Views: 0

