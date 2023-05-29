Resolved edit

Threads that have been [Resolved] by the OP or Moderator

  • Sponsors (?)


Just checked it. Added a bit, removed all the air, sounds smooth and moves smooth especially with the front end tires up in the air. Not a sound when the tires are off the ground in the air left or right. It's when you lower the suspension down and the tires on the ground.
 
Checked it again, it feels like when it gets to almost full left turn it starts grinding like you can feel a movement in the steering wheel along with the noise. I also put a large wrench on the strut bolt under the hood and felt it through that. The control arm bushings I'm not sure, but they appeared fine from what I can see? Car had new ball joints and end links along with a knuckle put on roughly 3 years ago.

Edit - Video on youtube is spot on for the sound saying it's sway bar end links. Sound plausible? They were replaced 3 years ago.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bud636
Edit an existing post or add a new post
Replies
1
Views
182
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
General karthief
General karthief
B
New member - black 1999 GT 35th Anniversary
Replies
2
Views
484
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
COramprat
COramprat
90sickfox
New edition to the fox den
Replies
10
Views
730
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
R
Post Removed?
Replies
1
Views
192
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
Noobz347
Noobz347
R
How to add a picture for my avatar?
Replies
2
Views
246
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu