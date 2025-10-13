AeroCoupe
79-93 Mustang Heater Core Replacement - December 2000 Edition of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords
79-93 Mustang Heater Core Replacement - December 2000 Edition of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords
This is an article is from the December 2000 edition of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords magazine. It is what I have used a few times to replace the heater core in Fox Mustangs. I am sure there are other ways but this works and its nice to have pictures.
