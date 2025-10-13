Resource icon

Install 79-93 Mustang Heater Core Replacement 2025-10-13

No permission to download
Overview History Discussion
AeroCoupe

AeroCoupe

lube between the nut and the face. I know my lubes
Founding Member
Oct 28, 2001
4,844
3,153
173
Claremore, OK
#1
AeroCoupe submitted a new resource:

79-93 Mustang Heater Core Replacement - December 2000 Edition of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords

This is an article is from the December 2000 edition of Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords magazine. It is what I have used a few times to replace the heater core in Fox Mustangs. I am sure there are other ways but this works and its nice to have pictures.
Click to expand...

Read more about this resource...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
2001 evap/heater core questions
Replies
3
Views
77
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
mnky99
M
M
Progress Thread mnky99 2001 V6 evap core, ac compressor, heater core replacement
Replies
1
Views
126
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
mnky99
M
S
Hello from Minnesota (and the ancient MustangBoards)
Replies
0
Views
78
The Welcome Wagon
SpeedofDarkness
S
AeroCoupe
For Sale Borg Warner WC T5, Stock Bell Housing, RAM Clutch Set, Double Hump Cross Member, & Pro 5.0 Shifter
Replies
0
Views
117
Drivetrain Parts
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Drivetrain 8.8 Pinion and 302 rear main seal leaks after replacing. 93 5.0 with t-5
Replies
8
Views
273
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu