Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
861
41
69
St. Louis, Missouri
egCwOSR.jpg

Factory fog lights are built to meet minimum output requirements. Every aftermarket design available provides similar lackluster performance, but with an LED. The focus has been on LED appearance, not increased output. There has never been an aftermarket fog light designed from the ground up for performance - until now.



The first OE-style fog lights that were designed for true performance. With a custom-engineered patent-pending optic, multi-die automotive emitters, and high-power full-copper circuit boards, the Elite Series fog light delivers up to 5 times more output than halogen lamps. With a plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make to improve your visibility in inclement weather.

2ZJ9kfL.jpg

Output that Outperforms. The Elite Series Fog Lamp is built around a highly-engineered single-piece PMMA lens. This optic was carefully designed using advanced optical simulation software to produce a light pattern that is wider than any other aftermarket fog lamp on the market, with an 80-degree spread of highly intense light. Even with this extremely wide band of light, the pattern is extremely smooth throughout, with an extremely sharp cutoff to avoid glare to other drivers, including a BMW-style “color flicker” at the very edge of the pattern. Diode Dynamics engineers accomplished all this while still meeting SAE F3 fog light standards, for legal on-road use. Please check your local laws and regulations for aiming, installation, and applicability.


White or Yellow. All Elite Series Fog Lamps are available in a cool white or selective yellow output color.



The white is a 6000K color temperature, which is a true cool white output. This will perfectly match other LEDs on your vehicle, such as DRLs or running lights. The white option also offers a premium BMW-style color band at the very top of the beam pattern.


The selective yellow option is 3000K in color temperature, which is great for high contrast in inclement weather, or in providing a distinctive look on the road. The yellow lamp consists of a yellow multi-die LED emitter paired with a yellow-tinted lens, to provide unmatched output and optical efficiency, even with the intense yellow output.


Backlight Functionality. All Elite Series Fog Lamps come standard with an integrated amber accent light. This backlight feature fully illuminates the main lens with amber LEDs, intended to match other position, sidemarker, or corner lights on your vehicle. This feature can be wired to any constant 12-volt source for your desired vehicle function, using the included tap connector. It will shut off automatically if the main beam is activated. Check local laws and regulations for acceptable use.

bGvXULN.jpg

Bolt-On Fitment. Elite Series Fog Lamps can be installed on most vehicles in minutes. Simply remove your factory fog light assembly and ours will bolt right in its place, using sturdy glass-fiber-reinforced brackets. With built-in adjustment, the lamps can be aimed after installation. To wire them up, a pair of waterproof plug-and-play adapters are included to connect the lights to your factory bulb sockets.

In the Box:
  • Two (2) Elite Series Type A fog lamps
  • Two (2) H11 4-pin DT backlight tap wires
  • Two (2) T-taps
  • Mounting guide

mPAT0Nh.jpg


Note: This kit is a replacement for OEM fog lamps. If your vehicle does not have fog lamps, additional hardware and wiring may be needed for installation.

Click HERE to shop Elite Series Fog Lamps for the 2006-2009 and 2015-2017 Ford Mustang!

hsfEsu0.jpg

Proven Reliability - Backed for 8 Years. Like our popular Stage Series lineup, Elite Series LED lamps have been extensively tested for long-term operation from -40 to 185 degrees F, along with vibration, moisture intrusion, and corrosion testing. All of these tests are completed to SAE standards, just like factory components on your vehicle. With integrated moisture-proof vents, the lamps can “breath” with changes in temperature, maintaining a strong seal over time. And with built-in circuit protection for voltage spikes and reverse polarity, these lights will keep working for years. They are backed by an industry-leading 8 year limited warranty.

TKbxOOC.jpg

Assembled with Quality - in the USA. Elite Series Fog Lamps are assembled in the USA using OEM-grade materials, including a precision aluminum casting, UV-coated outer lens, copper-core circuit board, and multi-die automotive emitters. After being assembled by Diode Dynamics in St. Louis, Missouri, they are robotically sealed with urethane epoxy for long-lasting protection against moisture, and packaged in form-fit foam for safe transportation. No expense has been spared, from materials to assembly, right here in America.


If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to post, direct message, or email [email protected].

Note: All US forum members are eligible for a FREE shipping code! Just send us a direct message.

John C.
Diode Dynamics
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Noobz347 said:
Hey John,

Do you guys happen to have rectangular-shaped assemblies?

Asking for a friend that owns a Suburban :O_o:
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, we don't offer our Elite Series Fog Lamps in a rectangle shape.

However, depending on the year we do offer our SS3 fog light kit for the following Suburban years.

2007-2014:
www.diodedynamics.com

SS3 LED Fog Light Kit for 2007-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

Upgrade the fog lights on your Chevrolet Suburban with our LED Pod Fog Light Kit! Plug and play installation, with no modification needed!
www.diodedynamics.com www.diodedynamics.com

2015-2020:
www.diodedynamics.com

SS3 LED Fog Light Kit for 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Automotive LED lighting for cars and trucks, including headlight, fog light, turn signal, backup, tail, interior, halos, demon eyes, boards, strips, and more!
www.diodedynamics.com www.diodedynamics.com
 
Engineered for excellence!

wia316L.jpg

T1OW2tk.jpg


The patent-pending PMMA lens inside our Elite Series fogs was carefully designed using advanced optical simulation software to produce an extremely wide beam pattern with a sharp cutoff and unique BMW-style color banding!
 
d8OQNF3.jpg


Our Black Friday Sale is LIVE! Visit the website for our BIGGEST savings ever!​

20% OFF Sitewide
30% OFF Stage Series Single-Row Lightbars
15% OFF Elite Series Headlights
➡ Free US Shipping on any order with a HitchMount LED Pod, or orders over $300.

No coupon code is required.

Click HERE to shop!


John C.
Diode Dynamics

Sale ends 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, 11/29/2022. Cannot be combined with other coupon codes.​
 


Today, we are answering one of our most-asked questions!

In this video, we compare our Elite Series Fog Lamps to other market-leading fog lamps! We break down each fog lamp by intensity, beam pattern, color temperature, and price. For this comparison, we've used our state-of-the-art Goniophotometer, a device that measures multiple points to calculate the intensity and map out the beam pattern of each fog lamp!

We've also used our integrating sphere, which is a device that is used to measure the color temperature of each fog lamp. We hope the data we collected helps you choose the best fog lamp for your vehicle!


If you have any questions about our Elite Series Fog Lamps, email us at [email protected], or give us a call at 314-205-3033 M-F 9am-5pm CST.
 
Q23ZpVZ.jpg




Our Tax Refund Sale is LIVE! Visit our website to SAVE!



➡ Up to 15% OFF All Lighting Upgrades

➡ 15% OFF Stage Series Rock Lights & HitchMount LED Pods

➡ 10% OFF Elite Series JL/JT Headlights

➡ Free US Shipping on any order over $300!



No coupon code is required.



Click HERE to shop your ride!



John C.

Diode Dynamics



Sale ends 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday, 3/13/2023. Cannot be combined with other coupon codes. Excludes items with pre-order status.
 
CndpUwY.jpg


⌛THE CLOCK IS TICKING... ⌛

NOW is your chance to SAVE up to 15% sitewide on your favorite Diode Dynamics LED lighting products.
Up to 15% OFF LED Lighting Upgrades
➡ 15% OFF Stage Series Rock Lights & HitchMount LED Pods
10% OFF Elite Series JL/JT Headlights
➡ Free US Shipping on any order over $300!

CLICK HERE TO SHOP NOW

qD4beIR.jpg

Did you know?
You can find all of the products we offer for your vehicle using our vehicle finder tool! Simply enter the year, make, and model.

SALE EXPIRES 11:59 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2023.

Discounts cannot be combined with other offers or any previous orders. Excludes items with pre-order status.
 



Our Memorial Day Sale is LIVE!!!​


➡ Up to 15% OFF Sitewide
10% OFF JL/JT Elite Series Headlights
➡ Free US Shipping on any orders over $300!

Excluded: F150 Elite Series Headlights, and F150 Elite Series Fog Lights


John C.
Diode Dynamics

Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 314-205-3033

Sale ends 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, 6/2/2023. Cannot be combined with other coupon codes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
How to Aim Your Fog Lights | Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics
Replies
0
Views
412
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
  • Sticky
COMING SOON: Elite Series LED Fog Lamps!
Replies
0
Views
435
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
15
Views
2K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
SEMA 2021 Recap: New LED Lighting Products from Diode Dynamics!
Replies
0
Views
477
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
28
Views
3K
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu