Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics

Two (2) Elite Series Type A fog lamps

Two (2) H11 4-pin DT backlight tap wires

Two (2) T-taps

Mounting guide







Note: This kit is a replacement for OEM fog lamps. If your vehicle does not have fog lamps, additional hardware and wiring may be needed for installation.



Click HERE to shop Elite Series Fog Lamps for the 20 06-2009 and 2015-2017 Ford Mustang!



​