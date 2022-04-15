Elite Series Fog Lamps | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics
Factory fog lights are built to meet minimum output requirements. Every aftermarket design available provides similar lackluster performance, but with an LED. The focus has been on LED appearance, not increased output. There has never been an aftermarket fog light designed from the ground up for performance - until now.
Diode Dynamics is excited to introduce our Elite Series Fog Lamps!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEmV4wd91I0
The first OE-style fog lights that were designed for true performance. With a custom-engineered patent-pending optic, multi-die automotive emitters, and high-power full-copper circuit boards, the Elite Series fog light delivers up to 5 times more output than halogen lamps. With a plug-and-play installation, this is one of the easiest and most effective upgrades you can make to improve your visibility in inclement weather.
Output that Outperforms. The Elite Series Fog Lamp is built around a highly-engineered single-piece PMMA lens. This optic was carefully designed using advanced optical simulation software to produce a light pattern that is wider than any other aftermarket fog lamp on the market, with an 80-degree spread of highly intense light. Even with this extremely wide band of light, the pattern is extremely smooth throughout, with an extremely sharp cutoff to avoid glare to other drivers, including a BMW-style “color flicker” at the very edge of the pattern. Diode Dynamics engineers accomplished all this while still meeting SAE F3 fog light standards, for legal on-road use. Please check your local laws and regulations for aiming, installation, and applicability.
White or Yellow. All Elite Series Fog Lamps are available in a cool white or selective yellow output color.
The white is a 6000K color temperature, which is a true cool white output. This will perfectly match other LEDs on your vehicle, such as DRLs or running lights. The white option also offers a premium BMW-style color band at the very top of the beam pattern.
The selective yellow option is 3000K in color temperature, which is great for high contrast in inclement weather, or in providing a distinctive look on the road. The yellow lamp consists of a yellow multi-die LED emitter paired with a yellow-tinted lens, to provide unmatched output and optical efficiency, even with the intense yellow output.
Backlight Functionality. All Elite Series Fog Lamps come standard with an integrated amber accent light. This backlight feature fully illuminates the main lens with amber LEDs, intended to match other position, sidemarker, or corner lights on your vehicle. This feature can be wired to any constant 12-volt source for your desired vehicle function, using the included tap connector. It will shut off automatically if the main beam is activated. Check local laws and regulations for acceptable use.
Bolt-On Fitment. Elite Series Fog Lamps can be installed on most vehicles in minutes. Simply remove your factory fog light assembly and ours will bolt right in its place, using sturdy glass-fiber-reinforced brackets. With built-in adjustment, the lamps can be aimed after installation. To wire them up, a pair of waterproof plug-and-play adapters are included to connect the lights to your factory bulb sockets.
In the Box:
- Two (2) Elite Series Type A fog lamps
- Two (2) H11 4-pin DT backlight tap wires
- Two (2) T-taps
- Mounting guide
Note: This kit is a replacement for OEM fog lamps. If your vehicle does not have fog lamps, additional hardware and wiring may be needed for installation.
Click HERE to shop Elite Series Fog Lamps for the 2006-2009 and 2015-2017 Ford Mustang!
Proven Reliability - Backed for 8 Years. Like our popular Stage Series lineup, Elite Series LED lamps have been extensively tested for long-term operation from -40 to 185 degrees F, along with vibration, moisture intrusion, and corrosion testing. All of these tests are completed to SAE standards, just like factory components on your vehicle. With integrated moisture-proof vents, the lamps can “breath” with changes in temperature, maintaining a strong seal over time. And with built-in circuit protection for voltage spikes and reverse polarity, these lights will keep working for years. They are backed by an industry-leading 8 year limited warranty.
Assembled with Quality - in the USA. Elite Series Fog Lamps are assembled in the USA using OEM-grade materials, including a precision aluminum casting, UV-coated outer lens, copper-core circuit board, and multi-die automotive emitters. After being assembled by Diode Dynamics in St. Louis, Missouri, they are robotically sealed with urethane epoxy for long-lasting protection against moisture, and packaged in form-fit foam for safe transportation. No expense has been spared, from materials to assembly, right here in America.
