Hi, I am new to the forum, just bought this 1999 cobra. I drove it around for about a month with no a/c. The car never acted up in this time period. I decided to fix the a/c, the man before me deleted the a/c, so I bought a new compressor and drier, and installed with freon, a/c felt nice in the driveway, but I go down the road a bit, and there is a sharp right turn, as soon as I get about halfway through the turn, the car stalls out, flashes the theft light, odometer reads - - - - - - and the pcm fuse is blown, try to restart the car and it just cranks, no start, pull the popped fuse put new in its place and drove home without a/c turned on and very slowly, and it didn't do it again, I thought maybe it had something to do with the a/c so I unplugged the compressor, the low pressure switch, and the high pressure switch, thinking it that's the way I bought it, took it for another drive and it did fine until I really wanted to (test out) my irs, and it only stutter for a bit until I pulled straight, but no fuses popped. Also just throwing it out there we had the tank lowered trying to find a fuel leak, but never found it so, we put it back up, and original owner replaced ccrm about a month before I bought it, because he was having the same troubles but instead it wouldn't crank it would consistently pop pcm fuse.