decided to come onto a forum to see what i can find out, i recently came into possession of a 1991 LX convertible, automatic transmission, and im wondering what y'all have to say about engine swaps. I'm looking at doing a 351W swap seeing as it's the most cost efficient engine, and im wondering if it would make more sense to build/rebuild the 302 that's in there now. Also looking at a rear disc conversion, if its worth it or not.
Also looking at a vinyl wrap or paint job, whichever would give me the most longevity for the cost.
