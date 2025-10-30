EVAP test port

2000 GT
The hose with the test port for my EVAP system needs to be replaced, but I cannot find anybody that sells it.
Does anybody have a link to the part?
If not, can I pull the test port out of the bad hose and put it into a new rubber fuel line as a replacement or can I just cap it off at the Y port or get ride of the Y port in general?
