Fox Exhaust EGR Tube placement?

gearhead77

gearhead77

Active Member
Mar 13, 2019
111
45
38
Pittsburgh PA
#1
Replaced main seal on 89 Vert GT, so I decided to purchase a bunch of new stuff including a BBK catted X-pipe and cat-back system (stock headers). For the X pipe, the EGR tube and the tube on the new X pipe aren't remotely close to each other.

1) Does the EGR tube ( from the engine) run to the inside of the transmission crossmember or run outside? Right now I have it inside the crossmember and there's a big height difference from the engine tube to the exhaust tube inlet. I don't remember how it was from when I took it apart awhile ago. Car is largely original and unmodified except for the new exhaust. BBK does supply a length of hose to make the connection, but it's not even close at the moment and I'm trying to avoid more cutting if it's a self-inflected installation issue.
IMG_0016.jpg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0018.jpg
    IMG_0018.jpg
    442.8 KB · Views: 3

