Replaced main seal on 89 Vert GT, so I decided to purchase a bunch of new stuff including a BBK catted X-pipe and cat-back system (stock headers). For the X pipe, the EGR tube and the tube on the new X pipe aren't remotely close to each other.
1) Does the EGR tube ( from the engine) run to the inside of the transmission crossmember or run outside? Right now I have it inside the crossmember and there's a big height difference from the engine tube to the exhaust tube inlet. I don't remember how it was from when I took it apart awhile ago. Car is largely original and unmodified except for the new exhaust. BBK does supply a length of hose to make the connection, but it's not even close at the moment and I'm trying to avoid more cutting if it's a self-inflected installation issue.
