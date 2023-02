Thoughts on this odd (smog legal) combo?

So I find myself in the position of moving to Southern CA and I am hoping to bring my 89 GT with me. Not looking to discuss smog policies/politics, just looking for advice on my combo as I have never had my fox smogged before. Hoping to do it correctly so that I can enjoy the sunshine while cruising in the fox!Car is an 89 GT, currently has the following:-Stock rebuilt short block-AFR 165 (#1402) with EGR passages-TMoss ported Explorer Intake with no EGR passages-Trick Flow Stage 1 Cam-Accufab 70mm throttle body with blank spacer-Pro M Maf-Stock Air Box-O/R H Pipe Flowmaster Catback-Dechipa tuned via a QuarterhorseI already have read quite a bit and realize there is a lot on it that currently won't pass. At the minimum I know I need to do the following:1. Put back the TAB/TAD solenoids, smog pump, head crossover tube, air injection pipe, and all vacuum lines/tubing. Luckily I kept this all and can get it back on there. Charcoal canister is already on there and has been refreshed (new valve, canister)2. Replace O/R H pipe with Magnaflow 50 State Catted X Pipe. Ouch...my wallet is already crying from this one.3. Replace throttle body with CA legal one with EGR provisions. Only one I have found is the BBK 65 or 70mm.Now here is where I am looking for some help. The intake as it stands is not legal, neither is an EGR provisioned explorer/GT 40 intake. Therefore, I feel I have three options:1. Buy a new SysteMax II for $1000 which is legal2. Buy a used Trick Flow Street Burner (legal) or Ford Racing Tubular (legal)3. Put the stock HO intake back on.Spending $1000 on a new intake is not ideal but I can swing it. I am wondering how crippled my combo would be if I put the stock HO intake back on with those heads/cam. Obviously I would be leaving a good amount on the table but it should pass.Considering the SysteMax, I know it is considered the "best" fox intake. However, I am worried about losing low end power at the expense of a top end that my combo does not have. Is this a valid concern? I know a TFS 1 and a SysteMax is not an ideal combo.Street Burner and Tubular are about the same price as the SysteMax so not sure they make a lot of sense.Once that is figured out I have two other concerns:MAF - What do people do about this? Swap in a stock one? I have not come across any that are legal but maybe I am missing something. Is this overlooked if the airbox is all stock and the MAF appears stock lookingTune - A quarterhorse all tucked in with the kick panel in place should not cause any issues (in theory). Right? Since OBD1 I assume they don't have a way to check that there is a piggyback on the ECU.Anything else I am missing?