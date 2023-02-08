Thoughts on this odd (smog legal) combo?

So I find myself in the position of moving to Southern CA and I am hoping to bring my 89 GT with me. Not looking to discuss smog policies/politics, just looking for advice on my combo as I have never had my fox smogged before. Hoping to do it correctly so that I can enjoy the sunshine while cruising in the fox!
Car is an 89 GT, currently has the following:
-Stock rebuilt short block
-AFR 165 (#1402) with EGR passages
-TMoss ported Explorer Intake with no EGR passages
-Trick Flow Stage 1 Cam
-Accufab 70mm throttle body with blank spacer
-Pro M Maf
-Stock Air Box
-O/R H Pipe
-Flowmaster Catback
-Dechipa tuned via a Quarterhorse
I already have read quite a bit and realize there is a lot on it that currently won't pass. At the minimum I know I need to do the following:
1. Put back the TAB/TAD solenoids, smog pump, head crossover tube, air injection pipe, and all vacuum lines/tubing. Luckily I kept this all and can get it back on there. Charcoal canister is already on there and has been refreshed (new valve, canister)
2. Replace O/R H pipe with Magnaflow 50 State Catted X Pipe. Ouch...my wallet is already crying from this one.
3. Replace throttle body with CA legal one with EGR provisions. Only one I have found is the BBK 65 or 70mm.
Now here is where I am looking for some help. The intake as it stands is not legal, neither is an EGR provisioned explorer/GT 40 intake. Therefore, I feel I have three options:
1. Buy a new SysteMax II for $1000 which is legal
2. Buy a used Trick Flow Street Burner (legal) or Ford Racing Tubular (legal)
3. Put the stock HO intake back on.
Spending $1000 on a new intake is not ideal but I can swing it. I am wondering how crippled my combo would be if I put the stock HO intake back on with those heads/cam. Obviously I would be leaving a good amount on the table but it should pass.
Considering the SysteMax, I know it is considered the "best" fox intake. However, I am worried about losing low end power at the expense of a top end that my combo does not have. Is this a valid concern? I know a TFS 1 and a SysteMax is not an ideal combo.
Street Burner and Tubular are about the same price as the SysteMax so not sure they make a lot of sense.
Once that is figured out I have two other concerns:
MAF - What do people do about this? Swap in a stock one? I have not come across any that are legal but maybe I am missing something. Is this overlooked if the airbox is all stock and the MAF appears stock looking
Tune - A quarterhorse all tucked in with the kick panel in place should not cause any issues (in theory). Right? Since OBD1 I assume they don't have a way to check that there is a piggyback on the ECU.
Anything else I am missing?
Car is an 89 GT, currently has the following:
-Stock rebuilt short block
-AFR 165 (#1402) with EGR passages
-TMoss ported Explorer Intake with no EGR passages
-Trick Flow Stage 1 Cam
-Accufab 70mm throttle body with blank spacer
-Pro M Maf
-Stock Air Box
-O/R H Pipe
-Flowmaster Catback
-Dechipa tuned via a Quarterhorse
I already have read quite a bit and realize there is a lot on it that currently won't pass. At the minimum I know I need to do the following:
1. Put back the TAB/TAD solenoids, smog pump, head crossover tube, air injection pipe, and all vacuum lines/tubing. Luckily I kept this all and can get it back on there. Charcoal canister is already on there and has been refreshed (new valve, canister)
2. Replace O/R H pipe with Magnaflow 50 State Catted X Pipe. Ouch...my wallet is already crying from this one.
3. Replace throttle body with CA legal one with EGR provisions. Only one I have found is the BBK 65 or 70mm.
Now here is where I am looking for some help. The intake as it stands is not legal, neither is an EGR provisioned explorer/GT 40 intake. Therefore, I feel I have three options:
1. Buy a new SysteMax II for $1000 which is legal
2. Buy a used Trick Flow Street Burner (legal) or Ford Racing Tubular (legal)
3. Put the stock HO intake back on.
Spending $1000 on a new intake is not ideal but I can swing it. I am wondering how crippled my combo would be if I put the stock HO intake back on with those heads/cam. Obviously I would be leaving a good amount on the table but it should pass.
Considering the SysteMax, I know it is considered the "best" fox intake. However, I am worried about losing low end power at the expense of a top end that my combo does not have. Is this a valid concern? I know a TFS 1 and a SysteMax is not an ideal combo.
Street Burner and Tubular are about the same price as the SysteMax so not sure they make a lot of sense.
Once that is figured out I have two other concerns:
MAF - What do people do about this? Swap in a stock one? I have not come across any that are legal but maybe I am missing something. Is this overlooked if the airbox is all stock and the MAF appears stock looking
Tune - A quarterhorse all tucked in with the kick panel in place should not cause any issues (in theory). Right? Since OBD1 I assume they don't have a way to check that there is a piggyback on the ECU.
Anything else I am missing?
Last edited: