Thoughts on this odd (smog legal) combo?

So I find myself in the position of moving to Southern CA and I am hoping to bring my 89 GT with me. Not looking to discuss smog policies/politics, just looking for advice on my combo as I have never had my fox smogged before. Hoping to do it correctly so that I can enjoy the sunshine while cruising in the fox!

Car is an 89 GT, currently has the following:
-Stock rebuilt short block
-AFR 165 (#1402) with EGR passages
-TMoss ported Explorer Intake with no EGR passages
-Trick Flow Stage 1 Cam
-Accufab 70mm throttle body with blank spacer
-Pro M Maf
-Stock Air Box
-O/R H Pipe
-Flowmaster Catback
-Dechipa tuned via a Quarterhorse


I already have read quite a bit and realize there is a lot on it that currently won't pass. At the minimum I know I need to do the following:

1. Put back the TAB/TAD solenoids, smog pump, head crossover tube, air injection pipe, and all vacuum lines/tubing. Luckily I kept this all and can get it back on there. Charcoal canister is already on there and has been refreshed (new valve, canister)
2. Replace O/R H pipe with Magnaflow 50 State Catted X Pipe. Ouch...my wallet is already crying from this one.
3. Replace throttle body with CA legal one with EGR provisions. Only one I have found is the BBK 65 or 70mm.

Now here is where I am looking for some help. The intake as it stands is not legal, neither is an EGR provisioned explorer/GT 40 intake. Therefore, I feel I have three options:

1. Buy a new SysteMax II for $1000 which is legal
2. Buy a used Trick Flow Street Burner (legal) or Ford Racing Tubular (legal)
3. Put the stock HO intake back on.

Spending $1000 on a new intake is not ideal but I can swing it. I am wondering how crippled my combo would be if I put the stock HO intake back on with those heads/cam. Obviously I would be leaving a good amount on the table but it should pass.

Considering the SysteMax, I know it is considered the "best" fox intake. However, I am worried about losing low end power at the expense of a top end that my combo does not have. Is this a valid concern? I know a TFS 1 and a SysteMax is not an ideal combo.

Street Burner and Tubular are about the same price as the SysteMax so not sure they make a lot of sense.

Once that is figured out I have two other concerns:

MAF - What do people do about this? Swap in a stock one? I have not come across any that are legal but maybe I am missing something. Is this overlooked if the airbox is all stock and the MAF appears stock looking

Tune - A quarterhorse all tucked in with the kick panel in place should not cause any issues (in theory). Right? Since OBD1 I assume they don't have a way to check that there is a piggyback on the ECU.

Anything else I am missing?
 
Can you email TMoss and see if he can port the stock upper and lower to match the airflow needs of the cam and heads?

Since you are already tuned can you not run a 94-95 Mustang 70mm MAF? I doubt that it would get noticed vs. the Pro-M but I am not familiar with (nor will I ever be) Kalifornia's laws.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Can you email TMoss and see if he can port the stock upper and lower to match the airflow needs of the cam and heads?

Since you are already tuned can you not run a 94-95 Mustang 70mm MAF? I doubt that it would get noticed vs. the Pro-M but I am not familiar with (nor will I ever be) Kalifornia's laws.
I had considered the TMoss route. He did port my Explorer Intake so might be worth it to have him do my Stock upper/lower. Based on my research it won't flow anywhere near an aftermarket intake but likely will get closer aligned with the heads/cam. The cam is leaving power on the table anyways so maybe it would be fine.

Great suggestion on the 94/95 MAF. I do not know much about these so will research this. I would think another OEM part would be a bit easier to get by than an aftermarket one.
 
You could just throw the stock intake on for now, pass smog, then address that later? I see no reason to rush a decision on it if you already have a passable, if temporary, solution.
 
