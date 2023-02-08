Thoughts on this odd (smog legal) combo?

AeroCoupe said: Can you email TMoss and see if he can port the stock upper and lower to match the airflow needs of the cam and heads?



Since you are already tuned can you not run a 94-95 Mustang 70mm MAF? I doubt that it would get noticed vs. the Pro-M but I am not familiar with (nor will I ever be) Kalifornia's laws. Click to expand...

I had considered the TMoss route. He did port my Explorer Intake so might be worth it to have him do my Stock upper/lower. Based on my research it won't flow anywhere near an aftermarket intake but likely will get closer aligned with the heads/cam. The cam is leaving power on the table anyways so maybe it would be fine.Great suggestion on the 94/95 MAF. I do not know much about these so will research this. I would think another OEM part would be a bit easier to get by than an aftermarket one.