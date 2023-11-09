New car. Different issues.

A

a1machinista1

Member
Sep 2, 2023
39
12
18
Oregon
#1
So after my last Fox was hit. I just bought a new one and had it shipped home. No surprises but I was prepared for a few kinks to sort out. So how about some opinions? I'm certain you all will have a few. 89 GT GT40 HEADS E303 BBK Shortys, BBK X-PIPE with cats. Borla exhaust, 4.10s, EGR delete, smog pump delete, it runs well but a few issues, 1st runs rich when cold not as bad when warm, surges (jumps lightly)while cruising in 2nd or 3rd maybe 2k rpm.
Thoughts?
I don't plan on trying to emission test it. Looking to getting fuel under control and low rpm cruising a little better.. thanks guys and gals.
Besides these two things
 

