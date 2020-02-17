Exhaust Manifold bolts

I have a 1977 Mustang II Ghia. I’ve refurbished the original exhaust manifolds that came with the car, but they were off the car when I purchased it and I can’t find the bolts. I’ve searched online and can’t seem to find any info on a bolt kit to fit this. Anyone have info on where I can find these? I believe the bolts holes are 3/8, but the manifold holes are much bigger. It looks like they may need a sleeve of some sort for the bolts to fit.
 

I'm pretty sure no one makes a kit specifically for the MII, but exhaust bolts shouldn't be too hard to find. You could order a kit and/or a couple different bolt kits
for an older Mustang or something, match what you actually need and use those. OR..... if it were me, I'd buy the correct size threaded rod, make studs and install the manifolds on them. I'd also use some anti-seize on both the stud itself and the nuts I used. Not necessarily an option if you're looking to keep it original or NOS or anything though....

 
The manifold bolt holes on mine seemed a little big also but I think you need that room because the iron moves around with heat cycles.

hi just noticed your post,i am up against the same thing.my motor motor never had the manifolds on it.so now up against the same problem.did you have any luck finding the bolts.
 

@2Blue2 said, that he thinks the bigger bolt holes are needed for heat expansion (exhaust manifold is hotter than cylinder head; manifold will expand more). The diameter/size of the bolt is defined by thread size in the cylinder head and they are the same for all bolts. Just buy bolts in the right length and don't mind about the bigger bolt holes.
You can see on your last picture that the impress of the bolt head has the same diameter on both (small and big bore)...
 
happy new year every body,hopefully better than the last two.hoping someone can answer another question ,my shifter for my for speed trans.is there suppost to be a gasket,where it bolts down on top.cant remember seeing one.if so would some gasket silicone work.could the transmission oil leak out.thanks
 
LILCBRA said:
I'm pretty sure no one makes a kit specifically for the MII, but exhaust bolts shouldn't be too hard to find. You could order a kit and/or a couple different bolt kits
for an older Mustang or something, match what you actually need and use those. OR..... if it were me, I'd buy the correct size threaded rod, make studs and install the manifolds on them. I'd also use some anti-seize on both the stud itself and the nuts I used. Not necessarily an option if you're looking to keep it original or NOS or anything though....
I’ve done the same on a small block before and it makes life way easier if you ever need to pull the manifolds again. Plus, with anti-seize you don’t have to worry about snapping bolts down the road.
If originality isn’t a big deal, the AMK kit you linked should work fine — otherwise making your own studs from threaded rod is probably the most reliable long-term solution.
 
