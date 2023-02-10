Exhaust

Hello all my amazing mustang people! So I was wondering, im pretty sure the 03 gt I have has four cats on the exhaust, I live In Colorado and I’m pretty sure the state is sort of like California with the laws. I was just wondering if there is any possible legal way to remove any of the cats? I’ve looked everywhere online about it and it always just pops up that it is illegal to drive without one, and that it can’t put out more emissions than factory, can I not like get some very good cats in the front and just take the secondary set off? I’m pretty sure there are no o2 sensors after the second set, so it wouldn’t throw a CEL or anything like that, I’ve been wanting to snatch a bbk x pipe or something like that but that also gets rid of the cats, just want to really hear that v8 growl and rumble ya know? not trying to put glass packs where the mufflers are and straight pipe the thing lol, it’s just In my opinion the stock exhaust is super restrictive and very sound deadening and honestly like I said in my own personal opinion i think it’s kind of a let down, I mean four cats and 2 inch piping will do that but I’ve seen some very very crisp and nice sounding 2 valves so i know it’s possible, just don’t want to move states just to enjoy my vehicle
 

Lol but If I really need too, I’ll just get my emissions done and then take the cats off somehow, I’m not necessarily in a position to install an exhaust system by myself so I can’t do it without having a shop do it, but like I said the laws here are like cali so I don’t think any shop will touch my car with a ten foot pole if I walk in asking for that lol
 
